Vestas secures large Japanese onshore wind project

Vestas has secured a 134 MW order from Invenergy, for the Inaniwa Wind Energy Centre in Iwate prefecture in Japan. It is Vestas’ largest onshore order to date in the Japanese market.

The order included the supply and supervision of installation of 32 units of V117-4.2 MW wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for this valuable partner.

“We are pleased to partner again with Invenergy in Japan and provide our industry-leading wind energy solutions for milestone project, which is the largest onshore wind project to date for Vestas in Japan. By leveraging our expertise and knowledge in wind, we look forward to further contributing to Japan’s carbon neutrality goal, through collaborations with our customers,” said Purvin Patel, President, Vestas Asia Pacific.

“Invenergy continues to advance a pipeline of projects in Japan to meet the needs of customers and communities as the demand for carbon-free power increases,” added Masa Oya, SVP and Head of Japan at Invenergy. “We are proud to work with Vestas on this sizeable order and look forward to delivering another clean energy project in Japan that contributes to the country's clean energy goals and invests in communities.”

Deliveries are expected to begin in 1H27, while commissioning is planned for 1Q28.

Since its first turbine installation in 1993, Vestas has installed more than 1180 MW of wind turbines in Japan.

