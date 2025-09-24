Bid to unlock £1 billion ScotWind project for oil and gas firms

An initiative has been launched to unlock a £1 billion offshore wind opportunity for Scottish oil and gas supply chain companies to diversify into renewables.

Bowdun, a 1 GW offshore wind farm planned 27 miles off Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire from the ‘ScotWind’ leasing round, has launched the Supply Chain Pathways Programme.

The scheme, which has 60 firms involved to date, aims to break down barriers for Scottish companies, including oil and gas specialists, entering the offshore wind industry, which is often dominated by major ‘Tier 1’ contractors with established supply chains.

Bowdun will instead use its partner DEME Offshore – a Tier 1 contractor with experience installing 2500 offshore wind turbines globally – to pre-qualify local firms as suppliers.

These companies will then be able to compete for work not only on Bowdun, but also on other DEME Offshore projects in the UK and internationally.

The programme will bring suppliers into the process years earlier than usual, helping them prepare investment cases, build capability and, ultimately, win work.

Bowdun and its partners are seeking to align these suppliers with project requirements, including transport and installation and other ‘balance of plant’ components.

The official launch was marked in Aberdeen’s Ardoe House Hotel, with an address from Deputy First Minister and Economy Secretary, Kate Forbes, highlighting the opportunities for industry transition.

The pioneering approach has already been recognised at the Scottish Renewables Green Energy Supply Chain Awards earlier in 2025.

Forbes, said: “Offshore wind provides a once in a generation opportunity to grow Scotland’s economy and support thousands of high-quality jobs, which is why the Scottish government has committed up to £500 million over five years to grow our country’s supply chain.

“Developers have committed to invest an average of £1.5 billion per project across the 20 ScotWind projects, and we expect to see that honoured.

“Thistle Wind Partners’ Supply Chain Pathways Programme is an example of the public and private sectors working together to grow our supply chain companies and help them win contracts at home and abroad. This proactive approach keeps Scotland at the forefront of global offshore wind development.”

Project Director of the Bowdun offshore wind farm, Ian Taylor, added: “Talk of the shift to renewables must be converted into action, delivering projects, creating jobs for local communities, and realising our national net-zero ambitions.

“Bowdun aims to be a bridge between Scotland’s abundant offshore wind resource and its world-class oil and gas engineering capability. Working with DEME Offshore, this programme will help deliver value through Bowdun while supporting the supply chain to seize international opportunities.”

Bowdun is being developed by Thistle Wind Partners; a consortium of independent renewables developers Qair and Aspiravi alongside DEME Group.

Once operational, Bowdun will power more than 1 million homes, with ambitions to invest over £1bn in the Scottish supply chain.

Bowdun Supply Chain Manager, Gavin MacKay, said: “Linking local firms with a major international contractor at an early stage will allow companies to bid for work with confidence, and overcome traditional barriers to entry.

“Many firms already have the skills to deliver offshore wind projects but haven’t yet secured that crucial first contract. The Supply Chain Pathways Programme is about giving them that first step and grow into long-term players in ScotWind and beyond.”

