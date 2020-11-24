 Skip to main content
  4. Polish wind parks receive EBRD backing

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting the expansion of green energy and Poland’s green recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with a local currency loan of PLN 173 million (€39 million equivalent) to finance two new wind farms with a combined capacity of 59 MW.

The project includes the development, construction and operation under the Polish renewable energy auction support scheme (contract for difference) of a 19 MW capacity wind farm in the north-western village of Krzecin, and one in the village of Kuslin in central-western Poland with a 40 MW capacity.

The loan, which is being co-financed by BayernLB, will be provided to two Polish special-purpose vehicles that are ultimately owned by WKN GmbH, a German renewable energy developer focusing on investments in utility-scale wind projects in Europe. WKN GmbH is owned by PNE AG, a German renewable energy developer listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Poland still generates 80% of its energy from coal, with harmful effects on the environment and human health. The country has committed itself to the EU climate and energy targets for 2030, which include a reduction of at least 40% in greenhouse gas emissions. Renewable energy has a key role to play in meeting that goal.

The EBRD is committed to supporting Poland’s green transition with investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency, as part of a green and sustainable economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic. It started investing in Poland in 1991 and to date has provided more than €10.3 billion through more than 430 projects in all sectors of the economy.

