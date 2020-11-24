Ørsted to develop South Korean offshore wind projects

Ørsted has announced its intention to develop South Korean offshore wind projects with a potential capacity of up to 1.6 GW off the coast of Incheon City. The announcement was made at an event joined by National Assembly members, South Korea's Energy Agency, and key industry leaders with offshore wind track records in South Korea's supply chain.

Earlier this year, Ørsted achieved an important milestone by deploying four floating lidars off the coast of Incheon, and has progressed in collecting all relevant data for securing the potential 1.6 GW offshore wind sites.

Ørsted's projects in Incheon could provide clean energy to 1.4 million South Korean households and reduce carbon emissions by almost 4 million tpy, thus making significant contributions to the Green New Deal and President Moon's recently announced target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. In addition, these flagship projects would bring multitrillion South Korean won of investment, generate economic activities and create high-quality jobs.

Many leading South Korean companies have been working with Ørsted on offshore wind projects in Europe and Asia, including POSCO Steel, CS Wind, LS Cable, Hyosung, Samkang M&T, Hyundai ESI and EEW Korea. Most recently, Samkang M&T and Hyundai ESI have completed the fabrication of the first jacket foundations for Ørsted's Greater Changhua 1 & 2a Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan, demonstrating effective cross-border partnerships.

With a commitment to supporting South Korea's green energy transition, Ørsted aims to work with the country’s suppliers and shape a healthy and competitive domestic supply chain that can maintain and expand its export success.

Early on, Ørsted was engaged with local communities and the fishing industry to ensure their voices were being heard and their inputs were incorporated throughout the project development.

Ørsted's offshore wind projects will be located more than 70 km from the main parts of Incheon City and have relatively shallow water depths at the target project site to allow for cost-effective development. Subject to permits, off-take agreement with a Korean energy utility, and final investment decision, the projects could be commissioned from 2026 onwards.