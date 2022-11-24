Pryme Group launches two offshore wind installation solutions to global market

Pryme Group has launched two specialist tooling systems for offshore wind installations via Caley Ocean Systems. The tools have been launched to the global market, furthering the company’s commitment to innovative engineering solutions for a net zero future.

Pile Fixation Tool (PFT) and PileProp© are designed to support to installation of monopile and jacketed foundations for offshore wind by providing a localised, rigid deflection constraint – and in the case of the PileProp system independent of vessel interaction or station – prior to the critical grouting process of securing the foundations.

PFT is a bespoke monopile foundation installation support solution, designed to address the stabilising issues involved with monopile foundations being placed in pre-drilled boreholes, due to challenging seabed conditions. This proven technology has been used to support DEME with the foundation installation of the St Nazaire offshore wind farm.

PileProp has been designed to aid securing the fixing of jacket foundations over pre-installed pile pins. This solution was designed to comply to DNV regulation ST-0126, which advised minimising movement in all planes to 1 mm, prior to grouting. PileProp is currently being deployed in support of foundation installation work on St Brieuc offshore wind farm, with Caley’s client, Ailes Marines, being the developer.

These systems were developed as part of Caley’s collaboration with engineering design specialists Houlder, which covers a wide range of engineering design and installation tooling for offshore wind farm projects.

Both tooling systems minimise early age cycling and reduce weather and wave limitations to installation. This results in minimised downtime due to severe conditions, therefore lengthening the installation window, increasing efficiency and speed of the installation process, limiting risk of early failure of grouting and reducing initial project and through-life costs.

Kerrie Murray, CEO at Pryme Group, said: “Pryme Group is dedicated to developing the tools, technology, and equipment for the energy transition. Our offshore wind capabilities have been significantly bolstered by these two innovative solutions, successfully operating in the field, and we are eager to work with existing and prospective partners to implement them across the world. We are dedicated to delivering solutions along with our partners to support current and future rapid growth opportunities within the offshore wind market.”

