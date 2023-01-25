TSC Subsea targets new global markets in 2023

TSC Subsea, a global specialist in remotely deployed subsea NDT inspections for the energy industry, is entering 2023 with plans to target new markets in the Middle East, Africa, and South East Asia.

The strategic growth plans follow on from one of the company’s most successful years to date which saw it establish new bases in Brazil and Australia and grow its global headcount by more than 30% in response to increasing demand for its tools and services. The year also marked the company’s entry into new sectors, including offshore wind and flow assurance.

The growth in personnel continued a trend set the previous year when TSC saw its headcount increase by more than 40% in 2021. The growth trajectory is expected to continue throughout the coming year as new regions come on line and activity across all sectors continues to increase.

2022 also saw the development of several new innovative technologies which provided solutions across the subsea sector, including the Acoustic Resonance Technology (ART) vPush, an industry first in acoustic deepwater hydrate detection, and winner of the best subsea project award for 2022 from the Pipeline Industries Guild.

As the market continues to embrace advanced diverless inspection solutions, the company is seeing a fast uptake of the new solutions it develops, and many campaigns now encompass multiple TSC technologies.

Following the success of its first wind industry campaign on behalf of Ocean Breeze Energy GmbH (OBE) to carry out critical diverless weld inspection at the BARD Offshore1 wind farm using its ACFM® NodeScannerTM, TSC Subsea is continuing to modify and develop solutions to support the offshore wind sector.

Growth across 2H22 was led by a new leadership team with Stuart Kenny becoming its new President and Rhys Slattery joining the company as Operations Director.

“I am delighted to see the success that was created throughout 2022 and the continuing impact it will have on supporting our ambitious growth plans for 2023,” said Kenny.

“Having established ourselves as market leading for the subsea delivery of ACFM and ART, we were proud to launch Advanced Ultrasonic and Pulsed Eddy Current capabilities in 2022. We strongly believe these additional NDT modalities will springboard TSC Subsea onto the next level of our growth strategy.

“With expert knowledge in all NDT methods and a team of expert mechanical design engineers, we are perfectly armed to provide solutions to the most challenging integrity concerns. The coming year will see us continue to focus strongly on growth across all our regions and through the ongoing development of our technologies. We currently have a number of solutions under development to address the many mar-ket challenges faced by the energy sector and we look forward to bringing these to market.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.