Ørsted to acquire full ownership of Sunrise Wind

If Sunrise Wind is not successful in the solicitation, the existing OREC contract for Sunrise Wind will be cancelled per the state’s requirements, and Ørsted’s and Eversource’s 50/50 joint venture for Sunrise Wind will remain in place. In that scenario, the joint venture will evaluate its next steps. If the project is provisionally awarded, a new contract will be negotiated with NYSERDA under the updated terms of the current solicitation.
As the most mature offshore wind project in New York’s pipeline, Sunrise Wind is, if awarded in the New York 4 solicitation, expected to be completed in 2026, helping New York achieve its goal of reaching 70% renewable energy by 2030.
The Sunrise Wind design has been reviewed and accepted by all relevant state agencies, and the project has secured all major supplier and project labour agreements to commence construction shortly after award. Final federal permits are expected this summer.
David Hardy, Executive Vice President and CEO of Region Americas at Ørsted, said: “Following a thorough risk review of our US portfolio, we’re comfortable with taking full ownership of Sunrise Wind if the project is awarded in New York 4. This transaction is a value-accretive opportunity for Ørsted and the best path forward for the project.
“Sunrise Wind will be our third offshore wind farm off the northeast coast, following South Fork and Revolution Wind, which are already under construction. The northeast is an increasing priority for Ørsted, including these projects, port assets, a trained workforce, and supply chain partners. We’re building a future offshore wind hub that is strategic for Sunrise Wind, if awarded, as well as for upcoming solicitations in the region, helping us to differentiate and de-risk potential future bids and projects.”
The information provided in this announcement does not impact Ørsted’s previous financial guidance for the financial year of 2023.
