BW Ideol’s floating foundation factory secures public funding

BW Ideol has announced that its Fos3F factory has secured up to €126 million in public funding, including up to €74 million from the EU Innovation Fund, with the final grant agreement signed on 19 March 2026, and up to €52 million from the French State.

The Fos3F project aims to build and operate a first-of-its-kind factory in Fos-sur-Mer, on France’s Mediterranean coast, dedicated to the serial production of concrete floating wind foundations based on BW Ideol’s patented Damping Pool®. With a capacity of up to 30 floating foundations per year, the Fos3F factory will be able to supply a significant share of future Mediterranean floating wind projects.

It will contribute to strengthening and reinforcing the EU energy independence by securing a local supply chain, preserved from external geopolitical uncertainties and price volatility. This public support represents a major milestone in the funding of the Fos3F factory, confirming the strong institutional backing behind Fos3F and reinforcing the project’s credibility as it advances toward its next development stages.

In November 2025, the project was selected for funding under the European Commission’s Innovation Fund, one of the world’s largest funding programmes for innovative low-carbon technologies and the grant agreement has been signed with the European Commission on 19 March 2026.

Fos3F project company is also supported by the French government, which awarded support at the end of 2025 through the C3IV tax credit scheme. This scheme is dedicated to supporting leading French companies in the Green Industry and will cover up to €52 million to partially fund development and CAPEX.

Paul de la Guérivière, CEO of BW Ideol, commented: “The strong financial support from both the EU and France is a major vote of confidence in our Fos3F project and in the role that concrete floating foundations can play in scaling up offshore wind in Europe. With this support, we are demonstrating that high-quality floating foundations can be manufactured locally at a competitive cost. This milestone significantly strengthens the project and puts us in a strong position to deliver our first concrete floating foundations by 2030.”

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