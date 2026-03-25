Dunside wind farm receives planning consent

The Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit has approved plans for the 14-turbine Dunside wind farm, located in the Lammermuir Hills in the Scottish Borders.

EDF power solutions UK, one of the country’s leading renewable energy developers has been working closely with communities around the site for over four years. Dunside wind farm will be situated on moorland approximately 1 km east of the existing Fallago Rig wind farm, which is operated by EDF power solutions UK, enabling the use of some of the existing access and grid connection infrastructure.

Sarah Dooley, Principal Project Development Manager in Scotland at EDF power solutions UK, commented: “We are pleased to receive a positive determination from the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit for Dunside wind farm. We have engaged extensively with local communities and stakeholders across the Scottish Borders for many years on this project. The wind farm is expected to generate around 91.8 MW of low carbon electricity, enough to power up to 53 000 homes while supporting Scotland’s efforts to achieve net zero targets, improve energy security, and reduce energy costs for consumers.

Dooley added: “Once operational a community benefit fund of more than £450 000 per year will be established and increased annually with CPI, amounting to £11.25 million being made available to local community groups and initiatives across the Scottish Borders, over the wind farm’s operational lifetime. Thank you to everyone who gave input into the project’s design and took the time to come to our consultations and give feedback. We look forward to working constructively with those in the local area as we move towards the next stage of the project.”

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