ScottishPower installs first foundation for East Anglia THREE

The offshore construction programme for ScottishPower’s biggest-ever renewables project is officially underway with the installation of the first foundation for the company’s £4 billion East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm.

Standing at 83.89 m tall, 10.6 m in diameter, and weighing 1800 t, the monopile also represents a new offshore wind industry record – becoming the largest installed to date from a jack-up vessel in Europe.

Charlie Jordan, ScottishPower Renewables CEO, said: “The installation of our first East Anglia THREE foundation is a real wow moment for both ScottishPower and Iberdrola. It represents a mammoth feat of engineering, skill, and a huge amount of work. We’re talking an incredible 1800 t of steel, safely and securely lifted and then precisely placed in the exact spot in an area the size of almost 43 000 football pitches.”

“East Anglia THREE will be the biggest-ever windfarm across the whole of the Iberdrola group and the second largest in the world when it comes into operation. To visibly see it starting to take shape in the North Sea is a real milestone moment and definitely something to be proud of. This project is a fantastic example of how we’re generating more secure, green electricity for the UK; investing in the country’s clean energy future; and supporting jobs and opportunities for decades to come.”

The monopile – manufactured by joint venture Navantia Seanergies Windar Renovables (JVNW) – was installed by the Seaway Ventus jack-up installation vessel.

It is the first of 95 monopiles being manufactured for the 1.4 GW wind farm – the biggest in the ScottishPower and Iberdrola portfolios. JVNW is fabricating 45 of the 95 foundations for the project, with the remaining 50 being manufactured by Haizea.

Each of the 95 monopiles will be between 67 – 85 m in length, up to 10.6 m in diameter, and weigh between 1200 – 1800 t. They will support 95 14.7 MW Siemens Gamesa turbines that will generate a total of 1400 MW of clean energy – enough to power the equivalent of more than 1.3 million homes.

The first of the 95 transition pieces – produced by Windar Renovables – has also been installed, with each 20 m in height, 8 m in diameter, and weighing more than 400 t.

Seaway7 is installing all of the East Anglia THREE monopiles and transition pieces. To achieve this, the Seaway Ventus jack-up vessel has been fitted with a custom-built mission equipment spread that was designed, fabricated, and installed in under two years to meet the project schedule and performance requirements.

Lloyd Duthie, Seaway7 Vice President UK, Ireland & Asia, added: “We are proud to have successfully installed the first foundation for East Anglia THREE. This achievement comes after two years of preparation, resulting in Seaway Ventus installing the largest monopile from a jack-up vessel in Europe. It really is testament to the scale of engineering that can be achieved together with partners across the supply chain. We look forward to progressing this significant multi-year construction project, encompassing foundation and inner-array cable installation, with ScottishPower Renewables to deliver a substantial contribution to the UK's renewable energy ambitions.”

The installation of all 95 turbines is expected to be completed by early 2026.

