TenneT awards contract to WIND

WIND, a Dutch subsea cable specialist, has signed a framework agreement with TenneT for the provision of cable transfers and cable storage for offshore spare export cables.

The contract scope includes:

Supply of cable storage equipment.

Execution of cable transfers.

Management and storage of spare export cables.

The first cable for Hollandse Kust Noord will arrive with WIND before the end of 2Q22. For the foreseeable future, further spare cables will be stored at WIND’s cable storage and repair yard in Velsen Noord, the Netherlands.

WIND CEO, Tom Nooij stated: “This framework agreement cements our partnership with TenneT for the coming years. Their trust allows us to guarantee the flexibility in cable requirements they need to continue vastly developing the offshore wind farm landscape in Europe.”

