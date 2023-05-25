Vestas secures order in Argentina

Save to read list Published by Jessica Casey , Deputy Editor Energy Global , Thursday, 25 May 2023 10:00

Vestas has received an order for a project in Argentina that includes the supply of 16 V150-4.5 MW turbines, as well as a 30-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Deliveries and commissioning are planned for 2024. Customer and project names are undisclosed at the customer’s request.

