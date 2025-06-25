ACCIONA Energía reaches sale agreement for wind farm in Peru

ACCIONA Energía announced an agreement with Luz del Sur S.A.A., one of Peru’s preeminent energy companies, for the sale of San Juan de Marcona wind farm in the Ica region of Peru for up to US$253 million, plus the standard cash adjustments for this type of transaction. The transaction perimeter is debt-free.

With a capacity of 135.7 MW, San Juan de Marcona started commercial operations at the end of 2023, and is one of the most significant renewable energy projects in the country.

The transaction is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions established in the agreement, including approval of the corresponding authorisations, among them the National Institute for the Defense of Competition and Intellectual Property Protection (INDECOPI). The closing of the transaction is expected to take place before the end of 2025.

