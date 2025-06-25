DNV-led joint industry project validates wind farm control technology

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has concluded a landmark joint industry project (JIP) validating the feasibility of wind farm flow control technology (WFFC).

Launched in 2023, the initiative has brought together 20 industry leaders to develop the most comprehensive dataset and methodology for assessing WFFC performance to date.

The project marks a critical milestone by establishing industry-wide consensus on important aspects of WFFC paving the way towards bankability, addressing long-standing gaps in benefit quantification and simulation accuracy. Leveraging DNV’s LongSim software, the JIP analysed the largest body of test data ever compiled for WFFC, enabling precise predictions of energy yield improvements under real-world conditions. These findings have significantly progressed standardised methodologies, aiming to give developers, OEMs, and financiers the methodologies to evaluate and deploy WFFC projects with confidence.

Ditlev Engel, CEO, Energy Systems at DNV, responded: “This collaboration has elevated WFFC from a promising concept to a credible solution for improving operational efficiency. By bringing together 20 industry leaders to develop robust performance benchmarks and standardised methodologies, we’ve addressed critical challenges – uncertainty, fragmented data, and inconsistent modelling – that previously slowed progress. This marks both a technical achievement and a significant step forward commercially. WFFC now provides operators with a potential competitive advantage, delivering measurable returns that can help accelerate the energy transition.”

A key strength of this project is its framework, allowing participants to accelerate WFFC integration into upcoming projects, which now grants them a first-mover advantage. The collaboration also stood out for its rare alignment of developers, utilities, OEMs, and energy majors on unified acceptance criteria, ensuring a unified approach to adoption. DNV’s combined expertise across teams provided end-to-end technical validation, reinforcing confidence in the results.

The JIP directly tackled three core industry challenges. First, it confirmed WFFC’s compatibility with existing assets, resolving implementation feasibility concerns. Second, it quantified energy output gains, demonstrating the potential for clear benefits. Finally, it validated DNV’s LongSim as a reliable tool for simulating complex farm-wide flow interactions, giving stakeholders robust models and data to support decision-making.

Industry participants recognise the project’s value in driving innovation.

Astrid Rusås Kristoffersen, Director of R&D at DNV, commented: “The involvement of so many players in this JIP underscores the sector’s commitment to maximising wind asset performance through innovation. DNV’s methodology, developed in Group research and development, strengthens our partners’ confidence to deploy WFFC at scale.”

With the completion of this JIP, WFFC is gaining traction as a transformative solution for wind farm operators – strengthening credibility and trust while advancing towards bankable applications. A selection of partners has agreed to continue their co-operation in moving WFFC towards bankability in a continuation of the JIP with more data and further refinements of methodologies.

JIP participants: BP, EDF Renewables, EnBW, EnergieKontor, Enel Green Power, ENGIE, Equinor, GE Vernova, Schroeders Greencoat, Iberdrola/ScottishPower, Parkwind, Pattern, Repsol, RES, RWE, Shell, Vattenfall, Vestas, Windey, Ørsted.

