Jan De Nul names new XL cable laying vessel

Jan De Nul has named Fleeming Jenkin’s sister vessel William Thomson, the physicist who played a crucial role in the success of the transatlantic telegraph cable, helped lay the foundations of electromagnetic theory and was a great enthusiast of sea travel. William Thomson paved the way for the modern offshore cable industry. It is therefore fitting that our newest cable-laying vessel will be named after this scientific genius.

William Thomson will be the name of the new cable-laying vessel the company ordered earlier this year. The vessel will be an identical copy of our previously ordered Fleeming Jenkin. With their three carousels and cable-carrying capacity of 28 000 t, the sister vessels will be the largest cable-laying vessels in the world. This scale-up is needed to successfully realise the global transition to renewable energy.

The vessels will certainly be innovative for the offshore cable industry, as so was physicist William Thomson. His name could therefore not be more appropriate for Jan De Nul’s second XL cable-laying vessel, for several reasons.