Ulstein Verft signs shipbuilding contract with Nexans

Nexans Marine Operations AS and Ulstein Verft have entered into a contract on the construction of a large DP3 cable laying vessel.

The vessel, an ST-297 CLV design by Skipsteknisk, is an updated version of the Nexans Aurora, delivered in 2021.

“Ulstein is excited to see Nexans return to Ulstein Verft for the construction of a new cable laying vessel. In 2021, we delivered the Nexans Aurora on time despite the challenges we faced with handling the COVID pandemic. This adds to our long history of delivering vessels to the agreed quality and time. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Nexans and are very pleased that Nexans again trusts Ulstein Verft with the new addition to its fleet,” added Ulstein Group's CEO, Cathrine Kristiseter Marti.

The new vessel is based on the Nexans Aurora design, as developed by Skipsteknisk, which is now playing an important role in Nexans' turn-key supply of advanced subsea high voltage systems to support the electrification of the world, including providing vital connections between countries and regions, offshore renewable solutions as well as electrification solutions for other offshore installations.

The vessel is specially designed to carry out the transport and laying of various types of subsea cables, including cable bundles, as well as recovery and repair. It can perform effectively even in challenging weather conditions and boasts exceptional manoeuvrability and station-keeping capabilities. Ulstein Verft is responsible for the vessel's construction and the preparation of its topside equipment.

This cutting-edge cable laying vessel features a split turntable on deck capable of holding up to 10 000 t of cable, an under-deck turntable with a 3500 t cable capacity, and a fibre optic basket holding 450 t. The vessel measures 31 m in width, 149.9 m in length, and is accommodated for a crew of 90.

“We are experienced in constructing large and complex vessels and we look forward to commencing the work on the cable laying vessel for Nexans,” concluded Lars Lühr Olsen, Managing Director at Ulstein Verft.

