RWE commissions onshore wind farm in France

With the commissioning of Les Pierrots onshore wind farm, RWE is successfully building its renewables portfolio in France. The company invested over €33 million in its first French onshore wind farm, located approximately 250 km south of Paris. Its 11 Nordex turbines (type N117 2400 TS98) have a total installed capacity of 26.4 MW. This means that the wind farm could produce enough green electricity to supply the equivalent demand of over 15 000 French households.

Joseph Fonio, Country Chair RWE Renewables France: “Thanks to the excellent work of the entire team we got Les Pierrots connected to the grid on schedule. Our colleagues can draw on the combined experience of many years in developing and constructing wind farms and have extensive knowledge of the specific local conditions. I also want to thank all local stakeholders who have supported the Les Pierrots project every step of the way.”

RWE has entered into a three-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Statkraft for Les Pierrots. The agreement provides for the green electricity being brought to market within the framework of French subsidy programmes. Statkraft is managing sales of the electricity produced.

