DP Energy Australia awarded development approval for Callide wind farm

DP Energy has been awarded development approval (DA) for its Callide wind farm project by the State Assessment Referral Agency.

The project, which will be located in the Calliope Range approximately 22 km north north-east of Biloela and 75 km west south-west of Gladstone and in the Banana Shire Council local government area, has the potential for a capacity of 430 MW and is expected to produce enough energy to power around 130 000 average Queensland households.

The Callide wind farm will create direct employment opportunities during construction and operation, as well as indirect opportunities through increased demand for local products, materials, and services.

Hugh Cantwell, DP Energy Australia’s Head of Projects, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded DA for our Callide wind farm project in Queensland. This marks a significant milestone in the project’s lifecycle, and the DP Energy Australia team look forward to the next phases of the project, with the ultimate goal of creating a greener future for Queensland.”

