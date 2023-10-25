Seaway7 awarded contract offshore Poland

Subsea7 has announced the award to Seaway7, part of the Subsea7 Group, of a substantial contract by Equinor and partner Polenergia for the inter-array cables of the MFW Baltyk II and MFW Baltyk III bottom-fixed offshore wind projects, in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea.

Seaway7’s scope of work covers the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of 100 66kV inter-array cables, measuring approximately 200 km in length. The two projects will be delivered in continuous campaigns with offshore works expected to commence in 2026.

MFW Baltyk II and MFW Baltyk III, a 50:50 joint venture between Equinor and Polenergia, are two of the largest and most advanced offshore wind farms being developed in Poland, with a total installed capacity of 1.44 GW.

The wind farms, developed in the Polish exclusive economic zone of the Baltic Sea, will be located between 22 – 37 km from the coast, with water depths ranging from around 25 – 40 m.

Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO Seaway7, said: “We are very pleased to have been selected to supply the full inter-array cables scope for these significant wind farms in the Baltic region. This is Seaway7’s first contract in Poland, a new and emerging market for offshore wind. We look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with Equinor and supporting them on their energy transition journey with this project, our sixth offshore wind project together.”

