Acciaierie d’Italia, Falck Renewables, and BlueFloat Energy sign LOI

Acciaierie d’Italia, Falck Renewables, and BlueFloat Energy have signed a letter of intent and established a technical working group on strategic collaboration for the development of renewable energy projects.

There are four potential development areas on which the technical working group will focus: the Taranto-based company could provide steel and other materials for the construction of floating platforms for the offshore wind farms developed by the Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy consortium. In turn, these wind farms could supply Acciaierie d’Italia with renewable energy and green hydrogen.

In addition, Falck Renewables could support Acciaierie d’Italia in the construction of photovoltaic plants on land and buildings of the company inside and outside the plant for the production of renewable electricity.

Finally, the companies seek to establish a consortium involving specialised companies, polytechnics and research centres to promote the greatest possible use of renewable energy for energy-intensive companies and for the technological development of an industrial supply chain for the production, in Puglia, of components for offshore wind technology.

The agreement is one of a series of strategic partnerships forged by Acciaierie d’Italia with several leading companies to achieve the energy transition of the Taranto plant. In fact, the reduction of consumption from traditional sources will contribute to the company’s greater sustainability in terms of energy.

For Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy, this collaboration would help iden-tify opportunities for the development of the local and regional socio-economic eco-system with the view of contributing towards the energy transition of the Puglia region.

