Australia offers feasibility licences for offshore wind

The Australian government has announced feasibility licences for Western Australia (WA) and the opening of Research and Demonstration applications.

It means the delivery of reliable, clean energy for the state’s communities and industries is a step closer.

The government is offering feasibility licences for three proposed offshore wind projects in the Bunbury offshore renewable energy zone, WA:

One licence to Westward Wind Pty Ltd for the Westward wind project.

Two licences to Bunbury Offshore Wind Pty Ltd for two Bunbury offshore wind projects; one in the north of the zone and another in the south of the zone.

The projects combined could generate 4?GW of renewable energy into the WA electricity grid for homes and industry and provide thousands of jobs.

It means licence holders can now start the assessment work to determine the feasibility of their proposed offshore wind projects.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!