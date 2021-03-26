Konecranes receives order from Estonian wind turbine producer

Konecranes has won an order with Tbhawt Manufacturing in Estonia for 17 S-series overhead cranes and two CXTD wire rope hoist cranes. The order, booked in February 2021, reflects the growing popularity of Konecranes’ synthetic rope crane and shows the company’s commitment to helping customers and industries grow and transform so that they run more efficiently, sustainably and safely.

Tbhawt Manufacturing produces eco-friendly and affordable products including wind turbines. Given the critical importance of precision in their work, the company turned to Konecranes’ S-series cranes for their efficiency, speed, reliability and safety features. The total order of 19 cranes will be delivered in December 2021.

“The new cranes will help us to overcome the main problems that arise in production, because thanks to the synthetic rope, the S-series hoists have a smooth and load-sensitive lifting speed, which is exactly suitable for lifting parts,” said Tbhawt Manufacturing Chief Operating Officer, Grigory Levkovets.

The Konecranes S-series’ synthetic rope makes it easy to carry loads and safe to handle as it is barb free and requires no lubrication, resulting in reduced cost of maintenance for the rope drum and sheaves. Its trolley and reeving arrangement reduces wheels loads up to 45% compared to previous hoist generations.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.