SPIE seals contract with Van Oord for wind farm termination and testing

SPIE Global Services Energy, a subsidiary of SPIE, has secured a contract for its wind power high voltage special entity, SPIE Wind Connect, with global marine contractor, Van Oord, for the termination and testing of inter-array cables on the Ecowende wind farm.

SPIE is an independent European leader in multi-technical services in energy and communications. The project scope involves the termination and testing of 52, 66 kV inter-array cables on the Hollandse Kust lot VI in the Dutch North Sea, where the Ecowende wind farm will be constructed.

As Ecowende’s official marine contractor, Van Oord is responsible for transporting and installing various components of the wind farm: from the foundations and scour protection to the inter-array cables and turbines.

Sam Dowey, Managing Director at SPIE Wind Connect, commented: “This award highlights SPIE Wind Connect’s role in the offshore wind sector and reaffirms our position as a trusted termination and testing contractor in the global offshore market.”

The works are due to commence in April 2026, with the project mock-up scheduled for 2Q25.

