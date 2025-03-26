Vattenfall builds Germany’s largest offshore wind farm

Vattenfall has made the final investment decision on the Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind farms in Germany.

Construction of the Nordlicht 1 and 2 wind farms is planned to begin in 2026. Nordlicht 1 is set to become Germany’s largest offshore wind project. The wind farms are expected to be operational in 2028.

Helene Biström, Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall, responded: “The Nordlicht offshore wind cluster marks a significant milestone in the path to enabling fossil [fuel] freedom. By accelerating Germany’s energy transition and supporting industrial decarbonisation, it will provide clean, reliable energy while driving innovation and sustainability in the sector. We look forward to realising this project in close collaboration with our supply chain partners.”

Vattenfall will repurchase the shares in the Nordlicht cluster that BASF acquired in 2024. At the same time, BASF secured access to a long-term supply of renewable electricity, continuing the collaboration. This agreement will secure renewable power for BASF’s chemical production in Europe at a time when such additional supply will be needed.

The Nordlicht wind cluster will have a net capacity of more than 1.6 GW, with Nordlicht 1 becoming the largest offshore wind farm project in Germany. As part of Vattenfall’s sustainability efforts, both wind farms will feature wind turbines towers partially made with low-emission steel, reducing their overall carbon footprint by 16%.

The final investment decision for Nordlicht 2 has been made on a conditional basis, pending the receipt of the necessary permit.

