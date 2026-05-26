The Cancura wind farm in Chile completed

CJR Renewables has completed the Cancura wind farm, a 36 MW project located in the La Araucanía Region in Chile.

Featuring six 6 MW turbines, the project strengthens the region’s renewable energy capacity and contributes to its clean energy transition.

As part of the project execution, CJR Renewables delivered the Balance of Plant (BoP), including:

Civil works: Development of internal roads and platforms to support installation and operations.

Electrical works: Grid expansion, including the installation of a 23/66 kV substation integrated into the existing infrastructure.

This milestone further reinforces CJR Renewables’ strong presence in Chile, where the company has already delivered 1.5 GW of wind energy projects, demonstrating its expertise and long-term commitment to sustainable energy.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!