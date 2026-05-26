The Nordex Group gains new 110 MW order from Eksim Enerji in Türkiye

The Nordex Group has secured a new order in Türkiye from Eksim Enerji A.S., comprising the supply and installation of 16 N175/6.X wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 110 MW.

The turbines for the Balikesir-3 wind farm will be installed on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 119 m and delivered in the Cold Climate Version.

In addition to the turbine supply and installation, the contract includes a 10-year premium service agreement, ensuring long-term availability and performance of the wind turbines.

The wind farm will be built in the Sindirgi district of the Balikesir province. The site is characterised by good wind conditions and elevations ranging from 800 m – 950 m above sea level.

Eksim Enerji A.S. is a long-standing customer of the Nordex Group, with a partnership dating back to 2010. The company’s wind energy portfolio comprises a total installed capacity of 832.8 MW.

Ender Ozatay, Vice President Region Türkiye and Mid East of the Nordex Group, commented: “This new order from Eksim Enerji once again underlines the strength of our long-standing partnership, which has been built on trust and successful collaboration for more than 15 years. With the N175/6.X turbine, we are delivering a solution that is ideally suited for the wind conditions of the Sindirgi site and ensures high energy yields over the long term. We are proud to continue supporting our customers with proven technology, local expertise, and comprehensive long-term service solutions that contribute to the country’s renewable energy targets.”

Türkiye is a key market for the Nordex Group, where the company has been the market leader since 2017 with a market share of around 32%. All turbines supplied for the Balikesir-3 wind farm are fully compatible with local content requirements in accordance with the YEKA-2025 specification, supporting domestic manufacturing and value creation in Türkiye.

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