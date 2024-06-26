Vestas bags 155 MW Kiwi order

Vestas has received a 155 MW order for the second stage of the Mercury Energy’s Kaiwera Downs wind farm in New Zealand. The order includes the supply and installation of 36 of Vestas’ V136-4.2 MW turbines in 4.3 MW operating mode, as well as a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service and maintenance contract. This project builds on the first stage of the Kaiwera Downs wind farm which was also delivered by Vestas.

“We are pleased that Vestas and Mercury’s portfolio continues to expand in New Zealand’s promising renewable energy market. Upon completion of Stage Two, Kaiwera Downs will continue to accelerate the country’s decarbonisation ambitions. We are pleased that our industry leading people, wind turbines and sustainable energy solutions can contribute to this”, said Danny Nielsen, Senior Vice President and Country Head of Vestas Australia & New Zealand.

"We’re looking forward to pushing ahead with this project alongside the Vestas team, and our other delivery partners including Higgins and Electronet. Together, we will have added more than 400 MW of renewables into New Zealand’s electricity mix once the Kaiwera Downs wind farm is complete,” said Mercury’s Executive General Manager Portfolio, Phil Gibson.

Once operational, Kaiwera Downs stage one and two will become New Zealand’s second largest wind farm and is expected to create approximately 150 jobs during the peak of construction.

Delivery of Vestas’ wind turbines is expected to begin in 4Q25, with commissioning to commence in 1Q26.

