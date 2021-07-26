TotalEnergies and Air Liquide sign PPA

TotalEnergies, through Lampiris, its energy supply affiliate in Belgium, signed a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement with Air Liquide. TotalEnergies will supply 50 GWh/yr of renewable electricity over a period of 15 years. Air Liquide will use this renewable energy to power some of its industrial and medical gas production sites in Belgium.

TotalEnergies will supply Air Liquide with this electricity from an offshore wind farm located in the Belgian North Sea. With a strong expertise across the integrated electricity chain, TotalEnergies proves its ability to provide competitive and available renewable electricity to support Air Liquide in its sustainable development objectives.

This agreement also illustrates TotalEnergies’ commitment to contribute to Belgium’s energy transition, while promoting low carbon solutions for its customers. The wind-generated electricity will save approximately 270 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions over the life of the contract.

“A growing number of companies are shifting to renewable energy, and we want to support them on their path towards carbon neutrality. There is a dynamic market for corporate PPAs in Europe, and we want TotalEnergies to take a strong leadership position”, said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Renewables at TotalEnergies.

This contract with Air Liquide follows other Corporate PPAs signed earlier this year by TotalEnergies with Orange, Microsoft, and Merck.

