BAM helps energise Scotland’s economy with 300 new green energy roles

BAM UK & Ireland has hired 300 specialists over the last 12 months to deliver critical green energy projects with SSEN Transmission, with recruitment for further roles set to begin in autumn 2025.

The majority of the skilled roles will be based in the north of Scotland, helping to energise the local economy while strengthening the UK’s energy infrastructure and accelerating the transition to net zero.

The new hires reflect BAM’s expanding role in delivering low-carbon infrastructure, aligning with the UK Government’s £725 billion infrastructure strategy, which champions long-term investment in clean energy and workforce development and resilience.

BAM is currently delivering key civil engineering works on major SSEN Transmission projects, part of the £22 billon ‘Pathway to 2030’ upgrade programme, including:

Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) – a 525 kV HVDC subsea transmission line linking Scotland and England.

Creag Dhubh substation – boosting renewable capacity and grid strength in Argyll Orkney Link Project (the first connection between Orkney and the mainland grid via a 220 kV HVAC subsea link).

Crossaig substation and upgrades – enhancing transmission capacity for local renewables in Argyll.

These projects form part of a once-in-a-generation transformation of the UK energy system, connecting clean energy sources, from onshore wind to tidal power, into the National Grid.

John Wilkinson, COO at BAM UK & Ireland, speaking from Peterhead (part of EGL2), responded: “SSEN Transmission’s long-term project pipeline has enabled us to invest confidently in the people and skills needed to deliver a stronger, greener UK grid. These projects are not only enabling the flow of clean energy but are also creating meaningful employment, skills, and training opportunities across the UK. By creating sustainable career pathways, we are helping to address the industry-wide skills gap while delivering nationally significant infrastructure.”

Rob McDonald, Managing Director of SSEN Transmission, added: “BAM’s recruitment of 300 new roles highlights how our grid transformation is driving jobs and economic growth across the north of Scotland, while its focus on apprenticeships and early career opportunities reflects our shared goal of building a skilled workforce for the future.”

McDonald continued: “At SSEN Transmission, our latest graduate intake was our largest yet, contributing to a five-fold increase in employee headcount in just five years. We now have more than 2500 employees, many of whom have arrived from other industries, and for 2025/2026 we plan to recruit around 600 new roles. Upgrading the transmission network is vital for national energy security and clean power targets, it is our investment in people and skills that is delivering this ambition, while supporting livelihoods and creating a positive economic impact in the local communities we serve.”

As the UK prepares to double electricity capacity by 2050, the infrastructure and the workforce delivering it will be essential to meeting net zero targets and unlocking clean growth.

Many of the 300 roles are based in rural communities, directly boosting local economies. BAM has prioritised early careers, apprenticeships and the retraining of workers from other industries, including oil and gas, the armed forces, and career returners.

A second wave of recruitment, supported by a targeted digital advertising campaign, is planned for autumn 2025, with BAM recruiting for a range of roles across Scotland, underlining its commitment to building a skilled, future-ready workforce.

