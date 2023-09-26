The Nordex Group has received an order from Romania for the supply and installation of five N149/5.X turbines. The contract also includes a premium service contract for the maintenance of the turbines over 20 years.

The customer's name and the name of the project have been withheld at the customer's request. The wind farm is being built in the south-east of the country. In 2024, the Nordex Group will install the turbines, each with a nominal output of 5.9 MW, on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 125 m.

"It is great to see that after years of constant installed capacity, we are now able to implement a new project in Romania. Romania has the highest wind potential in Southeast Europe. With three wind farms totalling 100 MW, we have been present in the country for years and also maintain two service points. This local know-how is another advantage for the new project, with the long-term service contract, to optimise the power generation of the wind farm," said Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

