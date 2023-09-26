Vestas secures EnVentus order in Canada

Vestas has received a 136 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project owned in Canada. The order consists of 22 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines.

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Vestas’ EnVentus turbines offer a wide range of standard hub heights and modes of operation that can be combined with an extensive list of technology options to create customised solutions to suit the needs of each unique project.

Turbine delivery begins in 3Q24 with commissioning scheduled for 4Q24.

