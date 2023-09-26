Vestas secures EnVentus order in Canada
Published by Theodore Reed-Martin,
Editorial Assistant
Energy Global,
Vestas has received a 136 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project owned in Canada. The order consists of 22 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines.
The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.
Vestas’ EnVentus turbines offer a wide range of standard hub heights and modes of operation that can be combined with an extensive list of technology options to create customised solutions to suit the needs of each unique project.
Turbine delivery begins in 3Q24 with commissioning scheduled for 4Q24.
For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.
Energy Global's Autumn 2023 issue
The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia..
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/wind/26092023/vestas-secures-enventus-order-in-canada/
You might also like
Ready to revolutionise the cement industry?
Join our sister publication, World Cement, in Lisbon, 10 – 13 March 2024, for their first in-person conference and exhibition: EnviroTech.
This exclusive knowledge and networking event will bring together cement producers, industry leaders, technical experts, analysts, and other stakeholders to discuss the latest technologies, processes, and policies being deployed at the forefront of the cement industry’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.
U.S. DOE funding for Invinity vanadium flow batteries
Invinity Energy Systems plc has announced that the U.S. Department of Energy plans to fund projects that will use 84 MWh of Invinity’s next-generation product in six sites across the US.