Siemens Gamesa to supply turbines for Canadian wind farm project

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Siemens Gamesa) has signed a 130 MW order to supply 26 SG 5.0-145 wind turbines to Berkshire Hathaway Energy Canada for the company’s Rattlesnake Ridge wind power project, one of the first subsidy free wind farms in the country.

Located southwest of Medicine Hat in Alberta, Canada, this project has a generation capacity of 130 MW and will provide clean, affordable power to more than 79 000 Canadian homes. It is scheduled to be commissioned in early 2022, and is one of the country’s first privately contracted projects in which there is no form of public money, subsidy or tax credit underpinning the economics.

The project will also help Siemens Gamesa to surpass a new milestone of 3.5 GW of installed wind energy capacity in Canada, underscoring the company’s commitment to help develop the country’s long-term clean energy objectives.

According to the Canadian Wind Energy Association, the country has 13.4 GW of installed wind energy as of the end of 2019, with Alberta representing the third largest market in the country, with 1.7 GW of capacity.

With wind power being the least expensive form of new energy generation in Canada, the market is highly competitive, and Siemens Gamesa has seen success in Alberta with the Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform. Its new control system with enhanced blade aerodynamics optimises power generation. It has a flexible power rating that ranges from 4.0 - 5.0 MW, providing a tailored solution that fits the specific conditions at each site. Its modular design allows for increased mechanical capacity and optimal adaptation to logistics and construction requirements, providing greater efficiency and a reduced levelised cost of energy.