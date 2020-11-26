Vestas to supply turbines for citizen wind park in Germany

The Windpark Hopsten GmbH & Co. KG has placed a 25 MW order with Vestas for their citizen wind park Hopsten which will be located in North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany. The order comes after the two sides signed a partnership agreement in 2017, wherein Vestas supported the building permit application.

“We are pleased to realise the Hopsten project with the efficient V136-4.2 MW turbine. Right from the start, Vestas has been an important and reliable partner for our citizen wind project. The partner contract, in which Vestas took over planning services and project risks during the preparation of the approval plan, was an important milestone for the project development’s success. This enabled independent project development with our own planners, experts and architects,”, stated Franz Lührmann and Reinhard Üffing, Executive Directors of the Bürgerwind Hopsten GmbH Co.KG.

The order is derived from Germany’s fourth wind energy auction in 2020, underlining Vestas’ leading position in the market, where the company today has installed about 14 GW of wind turbines.

Utilising the versatility and strong performance of the 4 MW platform technology, the project will feature six V136-4.2 MW turbines on 149 m towers in combination with a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement to maximise the annual energy production at the lowest cost of energy.

Once commissioned, the citizen wind farm generates around 90% of the electricity consumption of the municipalities of Hopsten.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a VestasOnline® Compact SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output. Deliveries and commissioning are expected to begin in 2Q2022.