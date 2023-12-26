Hornsea 2 named world’s largest wind farm

Guinness Book of World Records has officially named Hornsea 2, constructed and operated by Ørsted, as the world’s largest windfarm in capacity.

In the 2024 edition of the book, it states ‘Highest-capacity offshore wind farm. Hornsea 2 is a 1320 MW wind farm built by Danish firm Ørsted some 89 km (55.3 miles) off the coast of Yorkshire, UK. The facility’s 165 turbines were declared operational on 31 Aug 2022. At maximum efficiency, the turbines can generate enough power for 1.4 million homes.’

This feat of engineering was built through Covid-19, battling with restrictions, and self-isolation rules. The 165 mighty turbines stand at over 200 m tall, with most of the blades being delivered from the Siemens Gamesa factory in Hull. One rotation of the blades on each turbine generates enough electricity to power a home for 24 hours. In September 2022, AXA IM Alts and Crédit Agricole Assurances together purchased 50% of the windfarm for £3 billion.

“This fantastic achievement has come from years of hard work planning, building, and now maintaining Hornsea 2. Being named by the Guinness Book of World Records is recognition that we’re immensely proud of. There are too many people to thank, but everyone’s efforts made this happen. Thank you all for your continued hard work,” said Duncan Clark, Head of UK and Ireland at Ørsted.

The teams celebrated this achievement on Thursday 14th December, with the official adjudicator visiting the East Coast Hub (the largest operations and maintenance facility, for offshore wind, in the world) and presenting the certificate. Colleagues were gifted books as thanks for their hard work.

2024, Ørsted will be introducing the first green fuel Service Operation Vessel for offshore wind operations. The vessel will be capable of sailing on renewable e-methanol, which will lead to a yearly carbon emissions reduction of approximately 4500 t.

