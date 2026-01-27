Full Circle secures full-scope O&M contract for UK wind farm

Netherlands-based operations and maintenance (O&M) specialist, Full Circle Wind Services, has secured a new full-scope contract for the Pentland Road wind farm on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides.

The contract with Zero Carbon Marine Ltd covers six Enercon E-82 turbines, with a combined capacity of 18 MW. Pentland Road is one of the most remote sites in Full Circle’s portfolio, and this new partnership marks an important step in expanding the company’s operational presence across Lewis and Harris.

The agreement includes full-scope maintenance, covering scheduled and unscheduled servicing, 24/7/365 remote monitoring, and major component work. The Lewis-based team will manage day-to-day operations, supported by Full Circle’s wider Scotland service network and its Livingston logistics hub.

To deliver local service coverage, Full Circle has recruited four island-based technicians to ensure fast response times and long-term service continuity.

Full Circle was awarded the contract due to its strong track record with Enercon technology, the growing professional relationships of the past two years, and the technical expertise of its field teams.

Craig Jones, Business Development Manager, Full Circle Wind Services, commented: “Remote sites bring unique operational challenges, and Pentland Road is an example of where the right planning and the right people make the difference. By building an on-island team, we’ve ensured the site benefits from local knowledge, fast response times, and long-term service stability. We look forward to supporting Zero Marine Carbon with their assets.”

Peter Crone, Director, Zero Carbon Marine Ltd, added: “Pentland Road is a challenging site, and having a service partner with the right experience and local presence was essential. We welcome Full Circle’s clear commitment to the Western Isles, as demonstrated by the creation of four new jobs for skilled technicians on the Isle of Lewis. This commitment together with Full Circle’s professional approach gives us confidence in the long-term operation of our Pentland Road wind farm.”

