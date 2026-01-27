National Grid and TenneT Germany launch GB-Germany interconnector

National Grid will partner with TenneT Germany to develop GriffinLink, a new multi-purpose interconnector (MPI) project, which could connect British and German offshore wind to both countries. It marks a step towards a more integrated, flexible, and efficient energy system for both Great Britain and Germany which delivers secure, affordable energy for consumers.

GriffinLink could make an important contribution to security of supply and market integration in northwestern Europe. Cross-border hybrid energy systems such as GriffinLink make it possible to feed cleaner electricity into the grid where it can be generated and transport it exactly where it is needed.

This integrated approach allows for:

Better utilisation of the grids and is a more efficient use of renewable energy across national borders.

Lowering the costs involved, and the supply chain materials required.

A reduced impact on coastal communities and the environment.

As a ‘multi-purpose’ interconnector connecting wind in two countries, GriffinLink would be the first project of its kind in Europe and a milestone for cross-border energy security and stability.

Ben Wilson, President of National Grid Ventures, said: “We are proud to work with TenneT Germany on this ground-breaking project that will enhance the diversity and flexibility in our energy systems. MPIs like GriffinLink are important for maximising the efficient use of resources, reducing costs, and minimising the impact on coastal communities. Projects like this are vital to delivering a more co-ordinated, offshore grid. We now need to see the frameworks to make this happen developed and deployed at pace.”

Tim Meyerjürgens, CEO of TenneT Germany, added: “GriffinLink is the first project of its kind in Europe and will be a major milestone in cross-border energy security. As one of the largest offshore transmission system operators, we at TenneT Germany have been resolutely driving this development forward for years. Together with our partner National Grid, we are demonstrating how we can think beyond national borders and connect offshore wind farms in such a way that a meshed European energy system can be created. Instead of isolated individual projects, we will see more and more hybrid, cross-border connections in the future, and we need clear political framework conditions to achieve this. This is the key to a secure, efficient and independent energy future for Europe. We are ready to work together to realise the North Sea power plant.”

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, commented: “Following our record-breaking offshore wind auction, these ambitious plans by National Grid and TenneT Germany’s could deliver further benefits for both Britain and Germany, maximising our shared offshore wind resources to provide cleaner, cheaper, and more secure power for families and businesses.

“The UK and Europe are standing up for our national interests by driving for clean energy, which can get us off the fossil fuel rollercoaster and give us energy sovereignty and abundance.”

GriffinLink would build on National Grid’s existing 7.8 GW interconnector portfolio and TenneT Germany’s 23 GW interconnector portfolio. With vast experience in constructing, developing and operating interconnectors, National Grid and TenneT Germany are well placed to develop this innovative project.

It is anticipated to be operational by the late 2030s, maximising the use of offshore wind in the Northern Seas, and meeting the demand for energy being driven by the increase in electrification due to decarbonisation, data centres, and artificial intelligence.

Under the terms of the co-operation, National Grid Ventures and TenneT Germany will explore the potential of GriffinLink, an MPI, to simultaneously connect up to 2 GW of offshore wind between the British and German electricity systems. In the next few years, on and offshore studies will commence, including further analysis of existing developments and proposals, as part of an integrated European grid. In the development phase, more research will also be conducted to develop a sound business case and a wider analysis of the socio-economic costs and benefits. The development of this project is subject to a final investment decision.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!