Thor offshore wind farm receives green light from the Danish Energy Agency

The Danish Energy Agency has granted a 30-year electricity production license to Thor offshore wind farm, marking a significant milestone for what will become Denmark’s largest offshore wind project.

With a total installed capacity exceeding 1 GW, Thor is expected to supply renewable electricity to the equivalent of approximately 1 million Danish households once fully operational in 2027.

Pernille Asgaard Haaning, CEO RWE Renewables Denmark, commented: “We are very pleased to have received the electricity production licence for Thor offshore wind farm from the Danish Energy Agency. This represents a key milestone on our journey to deliver Denmark’s largest offshore wind project. Once all turbines are fully operational, Thor will play a crucial role in achieving Denmark’s climate goals and in strengthening both Denmark’s and the EU’s energy security.”

Construction of Thor is progressing according to plan. In 2025, the offshore substation and all foundations for the 72 wind turbines were installed 22 km off the west coast of Jutland. Turbine installation is scheduled to commence from the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark in spring 2026.

Thor offshore wind farm is a joint project between RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%). RWE is in charge of construction and operations throughout the lifecycle of Thor offshore wind farm.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!