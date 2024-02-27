Vestas secures 153 MW order in the US

Vestas has received a 153 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in the US. The order consists of 34 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines.

The orders include supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery begins in 2Q26 with commissioning scheduled for 4Q26.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.