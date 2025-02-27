Offshore consent application submitted for North Sea wind farm

Cenos Offshore Windfarm Ltd, a joint venture project between Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, has submitted its consent application to the Marine Directorate – Licensing Operations Team.

With a nominal capacity of up to 1350 MW, Cenos is a floating offshore wind project that will provide renewable power to the UK grid and to offshore oil and gas platforms in the UK North Sea, 190 km from the coastline near Peterhead. The project comprises up to 95 floating turbine units, each with a maximum height of 320 m.

Delivered as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round, once complete, Cenos will be one of the world’s largest floating offshore wind farms, expanding on the renewable energy produced by the joint venture’s Green Volt project.

The Cenos project has applied to the Scottish Ministers for:

Consent under section 36 of the Electricity Act 1989

Declaration under section 36A of the Electricity Act 1989

Marine licences under section 20 of the Marine (Scotland) Act 2010 and section 65 of the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009

The applications involve the offshore elements of the project proposals to construct and operate the floating offshore wind farm, along with the associated offshore transmission assets.

Christopher Pearson, Project Director for Cenos, commented: “This is an important milestone in the development of the project and demonstration of the hard work and dedication from our collaborative Vårgrønn and Flotation Energy teams. We are taking the learnings and synergies gained from delivering our sister project Green Volt as we progress Cenos, enabling us to capitalise on our first-mover advantage to deliver this complex development at scale.”

He added: “Cenos is set to be one of the world’s largest floating offshore wind farms, strengthening Scotland and the UK’s position as a global leader in floating wind. It is expected to play a critical role in speeding up the energy transition, providing renewable power to the UK grid and offshore oil and gas platforms in the North Sea. Whilst we have already engaged with a range of stakeholders and the local community about the project, it is important that the application now undergoes a further round of consultation, with feedback invited now until 4 April 2025.”

