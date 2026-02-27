RWE doubles wind and solar capacity under construction to 235 MW

RWE is accelerating its renewable expansion in Italy.

After starting the construction of 112 MW of wind and solar projects in 2025, the company has now kicked off 123 MW in 2026 – more than doubling the capacity under construction to 235 MW.

Once completed, these projects will be able to supply over 190 000 Italian households with electricity.

In 2025, RWE began building its first commercial scale agri-photovoltaics (PV) plants, which are in commissioning phase now. These were Morcone (9.8 MWac) and Acquafredda (9.3 MWac) in the Campania region, along with two major onshore wind farms – Serra Palino (47 MW) in Apulia and Venusia (45 MW) in Basilicata.

Katja Wünschel, CEO of RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, commented: “These are busy times for our construction teams in Italy: three onshore wind farms, one solar park and six agri-PV projects are rising in parallel across the country. That is 26 wind turbines and 127 000 solar modules with a total capacity of 235 MW, which will soon power 190 000 Italian homes. It is fantastic to see how strongly we are growing in Italy, and how we are delivering on our commitment to supporting the country’s energy transition. And more projects are just around the corner.”

In 2026, RWE has started construction of the Alas onshore wind farm, featuring 10 6.6 MW turbines and a total capacity of 66 MW. Commissioning is planned for 2027.

The ground-mounted solar parks Ponte Valentino 1 & 2 (19 MWac) are being built in the municipality of Benevento. A total of over 32 000 solar modules will be installed across 25 hectares. Commissioning is planned for 2026.

RWE is also constructing four advanced agri-PV plants, totalling 38.2 MWac amd 50 000 modules. These are:

Acquafredda 2 (11.7 MWac) – Campania.

Enna (9.5 MWac) – Sicily.

Carcitella (8 MW) – Sicily.

Cava (9 MWac) – Calabria.

All four projects are scheduled for commissioning in 2026 and will use elevated or high-tilt mounting structures to enable agri-pastoral use. Depending on the site, sheep will graze beneath the panels or crops will be cultivated. The elevated panels also offer protection against hail, frost, drought, and heavy rainfall. To further advance agri-PV technology, RWE will monitor plant performance and collect meteorological and agricultural data.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!