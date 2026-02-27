Seaway Alfa Lift vessel joins Inch Cape construction fleet

Heavy lift crane vessel, Seaway Alfa Lift, has joined the Inch Cape construction fleet, having arrived at the Port of Cromarty Firth in Invergordon.

Maritime contractor Seaway7’s 245-m-long vessel will be responsible the installation of Inch Cape’s 18 jacket foundations and 54 monopile foundation transition pieces. It features a 3000 t crane, 8000 m2 of main deck space, and the capacity to carry up to 44 000 t of cargo and equipment.

Teams at the northern Scotland port are now readying the state-of-the-art vessel for its scope of work on the project, undertaking the full range of mobilisation activities to ensure it is set for deployment in the spring.

