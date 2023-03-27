Construction work resumes on the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm

Ailes Marines has announced the resumption of the drilling and installation works of the wind farm in Saint-Brieuc Bay, France. These operations will mobilise up to 30 vessels for several months. During this period, navigation and maritime safety rules are set by prefectural decrees.

Continuation of drilling and installation of foundation jackets

The ship AEOLUS of the company Van Oord is back on the area of the park since 27 March 2023, and it has resumed the drilling and sealing of the piles on the 22 positions of undrilled wind turbines.

In addition, in the coming months, installation operations will resume on the 38 foundation jackets still to be installed.

These two campaigns take place over several months and according to weather conditions.

Installation of 62 wind turbines of 8 MW

The first 8 MW wind turbines will be installed on their foundations in the middle of the year. They will be assembled line by line.

The installation of the 62 wind turbines (masts, nacelles, blades) will be carried out by Siemens Gamesa from the Brave Tern jack up platfrom of the Norwegian company Fred Olsen Windcarrier.

The sections of the masts of the 62 wind turbines previously equipped by Haizea Breizh in Brest will be transported to the port of Le Havre to be assembled in three dimensions. For each rotation from Le Havre to the Saint-Brieuc wind farm site, the Brave Tern will ship four masts, four nacelles, and 12 blades. It will install them on the jackets foundations of the wind turbines.

Depending on weather conditions, they will be phased in starting in 2H23.

Operations controlled from the maritime co-ordination centre

These operations are piloted from the Ailes Marines maritime co-ordination centre located in Kerantour and in the port of Lézardrieuz (22), France. They will mobilise up to 30 vessels for several months.

In order to inform the inhabitants and in particular the users of the sea, Ailes Marines has opened an online space dedicated to the maritime works. It presents the nature and organisation of the works, as well as information concerning navigation, in addition to the decrees issued by the Préfecture maritime.

Inter-turbine cable weatherstripping

The inter-turbine cable burial campaign began in January. Prysmian, the company in charge of supplying and sinking the cables, is continuing the work of laying the 90 km of inter-turbine cables. Currently, three vessels are mobilised for these operations: the Aethra, which is making the trenches, the Ariadne for the installation and removal of the cable at the bottom of the trench, and the Island Diligence for its burial. The trenching campaign takes place over several months, depending on the weather conditions.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.