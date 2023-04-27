Kent awarded contract for Berwick Bank wind farm project

Kent, one of the leading providers of engineering and design services to the global offshore wind industry with involvement in 15 GW installed capacity and 17 GW in development, has been awarded a further major contract for SSE’s Berwick Bank project.

This new contract will see Kent complete the FEED and detailed design of the wind turbine generator foundations and substructures for Berwick Bank. The award of this scope follows Kent’s recent successful delivery of the concept design. Kent will provide the complete service required to deliver the FEED and detailed design, encompassing project and engineering management and technical delivery across various disciplines.

The Berwick Bank project is located in the North Sea, in the outer Firth of Forth. Berwick Bank offshore wind farm has the potential to deliver up to 4.1 GW of installed capacity, making it one of the most extensive offshore opportunities in the world.

Cerianne Cummings, Kent’s Market Director for Offshore Wind, said: “Kent’s relationship with SSE Renewables dates back over 20 years and we are delighted to continue to support them on the Berwick Bank project, following successful completion of the foundations and substation topside concept design phase. We couldn’t be prouder to be involved in this project which will have the capability to generate enough green energy to power more than 5 million homes, more than double the amount of households in Scotland.”

