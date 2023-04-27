Vattenfall signs cable agreement with Hellenic Cables

Another important step forward for Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone has recently been taken, as Vattenfall signed an agreement with Hellenic Cables to provide the inter array cables.

Approximately 850 km of aluminium cables will be provided by Hellenic Cables that will link the wind turbines in the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone together with the offshore substation, helping to power what will be one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world.

The Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone will power around 4.6 million homes, making it one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world.

Catrin Jung, Head of Offshore Wind at Vattenfall, said: “We’re really pleased to be working with Hellenic Cables who will be providing the inter array cables for our Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone. This is another important milestone for the project and Vattenfall’s mission for fossil fuel-free living within a generation.”

Rob Anderson, Project Director of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Zone, added: “The Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone will provide around 4.6 million UK homes with clean, low cost power, making it one of the largest in the world. I’m delighted that Hellenic Cables are on board, using their expertise to provide the inter array cables and bringing the whole project another step closer to delivery.”

Kostas Savvakis, General Manager at Hellenic Cables, concluded: “We are delighted that Vattenfall has renewed our collaboration and once again entrusted Hellenic Cables with supplying its high-quality cables to Norfolk, one of the world’s largest offshore wind zones. We welcome the opportunity to work with Vattenfall once more and successfully execute this flagship project.”

