First foundations installed at Baltyk 2 and 3 wind projects

Offshore construction has reached a new milestone as Equinor and Polenergia have installed the first offshore wind foundations for the Baltyk 2 and Baltyk 3 projects in the Baltic Sea.

The first dozen sets of monopiles and transition pieces have already been safely installed in the Baltic Sea, marking the start of the offshore installation campaign for the projects.

One of the world’s largest heavy-lift vessel, Thialf, operated by Heerema Marine Contractors, is carrying out the installation work. The massive vessel over 200 m in length and 88 m in width, lifts monopiles from a transport vessel positioned alongside. Each steel monopile, approximately 50 – 70 m long, is raised from a horizontal to a vertical position and lowered into the seabed using a specialised gripper frame that ensures precision and stability during installation.

Once securely installed in the ground, highly precise transition pieces, approximately 17 m tall, are mounted on top of the monopiles. Together, they form the foundation for the offshore wind turbines, which are scheduled to be installed in 2027. With their signature yellow colour above the waterline, these structures serve as the first permanent constructions at the Baltyk 2 and 3 sites in the Baltic Sea.

In total, 100 foundation sets will be installed as part of the offshore construction phase, and later in 2026 the offshore substation jackets will be installed.

The offshore installation campaign is a highly precise endeavour, requiring careful co-ordination of marine operations, weather windows, and vessel sequencing. At its current stage, the campaign involves more than dozen vessels operating simultaneously, including support vessels providing transport, installation, logistics, and marine support services, all working under strict safety and quality requirements. The campaign is supported by ports in Poland and other European countries, while the operations and maintenance base in Leba plays a key role as a support hub for offshore construction activities and as a marine co-ordination centre.

It is worth noting that high environmental standards are maintained throughout the works. Prior to installation, monitoring of marine mammals is carried out, including acoustic monitoring using specialised detectors. If their presence is not detected, installation begins with a soft-start procedure, allowing marine mammals to move away from the work site. In addition, a bubble curtain is deployed around each foundation during installation to reduce underwater noise.

Adam Purwin, CEO of Polenergia, commented: “Poland’s energy security is increasingly being built around the Baltic Sea. Offshore wind energy is entering a phase of tangible progress, and Baltyk 2 and 3 projects are beginning to take shape as infrastructure of strategic importance. This is an important step not only for the investments themselves, but also for the development of domestic expertise, a modern economy, and the growing role of Polish companies in the offshore sector.”

Michal Jerzy Kolodziejczyk, Country Manager Poland, Equinor, added: “We have launched the offshore installation for Baltyk 2 and 3. This is a complex and demanding phase, based on close collaboration and precise co-ordination across multiple teams and units. The initial works are progressing as planned, maintaining high standards of safety and quality.

Once fully operational, the Baltyk 2 and 3 projects will have the combined capacity of 1440 MW, capable of supplying energy to 2 million homes, strengthening Poland’s domestic energy supply.

The Baltyk 2 and 3 is expected to deliver its first power in 2027 and be fully operational in 2028.

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