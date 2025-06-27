Topping-out ceremony held for RWE’s new offshore wind control centre

The topping-out ceremony for a new office building that will house a state-of-the-art wind control centre has been celebrated in Germany’s East Friesland region.

RWE’s existing and future offshore wind farms in Germany and continental Europe will be monitored and controlled around the clock from the municipality of Jemgum, in the district of Leer. Real Immobilien GmbH is constructing the new building with RWE taking a long-term lease.

The building is expected to be completed by autumn 2025. The space will then be fitted out with technical equipment for the control room. The new offshore wind control centre is planned to be ready for operation in spring 2026 and will initially become the new workplace for about 50 RWE employees. Regional experts will be recruited to strengthen the existing operational team.

A modern office space, meeting rooms, and the control room itself will occupy an area of about 1120 m2 on two storeys. The control room will be used to control wind turbines, monitor ship movements, and andelectrical facilities, such as substations. Spacious break rooms with kitchen units and a gym are also planned. Green areas and a conservatory will encourage relaxation during breaks. Some 50 parking spaces, charging points for electric vehicles, as well as bicycle racks will be provided in front of the building.

The building will meet the highest sustainability standards. Recycled materials will be used, and great care will be taken to ensure energy-optimised construction. The building will use renewables for electricity and heating alongside water saving measures. Certification will be sought in the form of the ‘Quality Seal for Sustainable Buildings’, awarded by the German Federal Ministry for Housing, Urban Development, and Building.

Globally, RWE is one of the leading players in offshore wind. In the past 20 years, the company has put 19 offshore wind farms into operation. RWE is rigorously expanding its offshore wind portfolio. For example, it is currently building its Nordseecluster (1.6 GW) north of the island of Juist. When it is commissioned, this offshore wind project will generate enough electricity to supply the equivalent of about 1.6 million households with climate-friendly electricity. The Nordseecluster is a joint offshore wind project between RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%). RWE is responsible for the construction and operation of the Nordseecluster on behalf of the joint venture. The new building in Jemgum will serve as the project office for the operation of the Nordseecluster.

