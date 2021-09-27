RWE invests in wind energy operations hub in the UK

RWE is to make a major strategic commitment to the UK’s east coast with the creation of a state-of-the-art operations hub at Grimsby’s Royal Dock, England. The new ‘Grimsby Hub’ facility will expand the existing Triton Knoll offshore wind farm base and will be the home for RWE’s specialist team for major component exchanges and offshore repairs. As part of the move, the company’s 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm will also locate its operations and maintenance activities to the new hub in future.

In total, the company expects the new facility will accommodate approximately 140 RWE employees, with potentially approximately 60 new jobs created, plus indirect jobs required in support. The Grimsby Hub will also enable the company to strengthen its relationship with the region’s businesses and local communities, by committing to a longer-term presence in the area.

The location of the Grimsby Hub was chosen because of its proximity to existing and future projects and its deep-water quayside, which is suited to the use of Service Operations Vessels (SOVs). RWE will lease an additional 1.3 acres of land to enable the expansion. Construction is due to start in 1Q2022 and will run until 4Q2022, with first occupation expected later in 2023. Once constructed, the new facility will include a state-of-the-art joint control room offering 24/7 monitoring of multiple sites, new shared office space, and separate warehouse facilities.

