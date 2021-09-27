Vestas sells 250 MW wind project

An undisclosed customer has acquired a 250 MW wind project from Steelhead Americas, Vestas’ development arm in North America. This deal is another key milestone for Vestas to expand its presence in renewable energy development and open new markets for wind energy across the country.

Steelhead Americas is a wholly owned project development subsidiary of Vestas that aims to enable future growth of renewable energy assets in North American with over 3 GW of renewable energy projects in the pipeline.

The project, located in the US, will include 59 V150-4.2 MW turbines and one V110-2.0 MW turbine in 2.2 MW operating mode. After acquiring the project in 2019, Steelhead Americas led all development efforts including permitting, land acquisition, construction design and BOP contractor selection to deliver the customer a project that is ready for construction and installation.

Vestas will provide supply, transportation, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset. Turbine delivery for the order begins in 1Q2022, with commissioning scheduled by the end of 2022.

