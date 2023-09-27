Golden Plains’ giant wind turbine blades arrive at GeelongPort

TagEnergy’s US$2 billion 756 MW stage one development of Golden Plains wind farm in Rokewood is a significant step closer to generating clean energy for Victoria, with the arrival of the first shipment of Vestas wind turbine blades into GeelongPort.

The mega-project will feature 122 of Vestas’ V162-6.2 MWTM wind turbines from the leading EnVentusTM platform, with 1464 components being shipped on 22 vessels to GeelongPort over the coming months.

The major components include 366 blades, 732 tower sections, and 122 individual ‘powertrains’, which make up the gearbox and the generator; ‘nacelles’, which cover the generator functions at the top of the wind turbine; and ‘hubs’ that are positioned at the centre of the three blades.

With civil works well underway, 39 wind turbine foundations have already been constructed at the site, including the installation of tower anchor cages used to hold down the tower sections.

Using GeelongPort’s leading storage facilities, the blades will be safely located at Lascelles Wharf in preparation for their transportation to site via Hamilton Highway in October, when the project’s wind turbine installation will significantly ramp up.

TagEnergy’s Managing Partner Australia, Andrew Riggs, said the arrival of the blades is a tremendous milestone for Golden Plains wind farm as the country accelerates towards net-zero carbon emissions to stop climate change.

“We are excited about seeing the first wind turbines erected over the next few months and look forward to delivering clean energy to the grid in 2025,” he said.

Johan Myburgh, Senior Director, Vestas, added: “As the lead EPC provider of Golden Plains Stage One, as well as the long-term service and maintenance provider, Vestas is very proud to drive the success of this landmark project through our world-leading wind turbines and sustainable energy solutions.”

Ella George, State Member for Lara, which takes in the site of GeelongPort, welcomed the milestone delivery and highlighted the significance of the project in the Victorian Government’s transition to a clean energy future.

“We all know how important renewable energy is going to be in powering our state and the Golden Plains wind farm will play a key role in meeting Victoria’s ambitious 95% renewable energy target by 2035,” she commented. “I’m thrilled that the Geelong region is playing its part with local expertise leading the way in making it happen.”

GeelongPort’s CEO, Brett Winter, said the port was delighted to be partnering with TagEnergy and Vestas in facilitating this critical delivery.

“It is a complex operation to move these massive wind turbine components safely and efficiently, and GeelongPort has the unique infrastructure, expertise and location to handle a project of this magnitude,” he concluded.

Once completed, the first stage of Golden Plains wind farm will generate enough clean energy to power approximately 450 000 homes and prevent more than 4 million tpy of carbon dioxide emissions.

