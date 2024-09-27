ENERCON moves into Luxembourg wind market

ENERCON and the renewable energy company Soler have entered into a turbine supply agreement: the contract was signed during WindEnergy in Hamburg and comprised the installation of 3 x E-115 EP3, 20 x E-138 EP3, and 1x E-175 EP5 with a total capacity of 104 MW across the country of Luxembourg.

It is the first time, that the current ENERCON top model has been sold in Luxembourg. The turbines will be delivered on a phased basis over two years. Each project is accompanied by an EPK service contract of 20 years.

“The projects we have completed across various regions of Luxembourg over the past years have demonstrated that ENERCON models are the ideal choice for us. In addition to the quality of delivery and service, I want to highlight the reliability and innovation that distinguish every new generation of ENERCON turbines. This is why we are excited to sign this milestone contract (for our new and repowering projects) and embark on the next phase of wind energy development in Luxembourg,” stated Paul Zeimet, Managing Director at Soler.

“We are grateful for Soler’s trust in ENERCON once again to deliver high quality wind turbines to Luxembourg. Soler knows us for our project delivery and service, and we are happy to continue with our partnership together with them,” added Johan Terpstra, ENERCON’s Head of Western Europe.

In Luxembourg, ENERCON has a long history of positive partnership having worked on several projects across the country over the past several years. Among other things, ENERCON benefits from its strong track record of delivering projects in challenging terrain which is prevalent in many parts of Luxembourg where the projects are to be realised.

